Post-Match Scenes: Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Jos Buttler's 7th IPL Hundred As RR Shock KKR At Eden

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan once again displayed what a perfect gentleman he is as he stood up to applaud Jos Buttler's stunning hundred which helped Rajasthan Royals get over the line in a last-ball thriller at the Eden Gardens in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

9 were needed in the final over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy and the Bollywood legend was down on his knees as the match got tight.

Chakravarthy, who got smashed for a six of his first delivery, bowled 3 dot balls to fight back for the home team in front of the jam-packed stadium with fans on the edge of their seats.

Buttler managed to sneak in a double run despite struggling with an injury and was clearly limping as he got back to the strike after hitting the ball to long on where Mitchell Starc was stationed, but he couldn't get his throw back in time to run out the down and almost out Englishman.

Iyer couldn't bring in all his fielders as his team was guilty of going behind the stipulated time to finish the overs, and they were 1 short.

With 1 needed off the final ball, Chakravarthy delivered it back of a length on middle stump which Buttler managed to hit away on the leg side and finish the job for the Royals.

Majority of the fans were in shock and awe of Buttler's historic knock while the rest were cheering for the visiting team's victory. They registered the highest successful run chase in IPL history thanks to the 33-year-old's sixth IPL hundred.

Even SRK, who was sitting down at the time, stood up and applauded graciously while the rest cheered for Buttler's magnificence.

Even SRK stood up and applauded graciously while the rest cheered for Buttler's magnificence.

The actor was full of emotions throughout the match as he watched Kolkata dominate majority of the game thanks to Sunil Narine's all-round heroics with 109 runs and 2 wickets before the entire situation changed thanks to England's white-ball skipper.

RR remained top of the table with this win, collecting 12 points now from 7 games even as KKR continue their chase from second place.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 224/8 (Buttler 107*, Narine 2/30) won by 2 wickets vs Kolkata Knight Riders 223/6 (Sunil Narine 109, Avesh Khan 2/35)