 Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Dances In Joy As Sunil Narine Scores Maiden T20 Hundred During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Clash
Sunil Narine reached triple figures in just 49 balls in Yuzvendra Chahal's final over which went for 23 runs thanks to the West Indian

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
56 ballKolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine made history on Tuesday as he scored his maiden T20 hundred in the ongoing Match 31 of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens.

Narine reached triple figures in just 49 balls in Yuzvendra Chahal's final over which went for 23 runs thanks to the West Indian. His knock was laced with 11 fours and 6 sixes which pushed Kolkata's score to 184 for 3 after they were put into bat first by Sanju Samson.

Narine is only the third KKR batter to score a hundred after Brendon McCullum and Venkatesh Iyer.

The big boss Shah Rukh Khan witnessed Narine's hundred from the VIP box and almost went berserk in his celebrations before calming himself down.

He was seen dancing in the stand and cheering for the West Indies legend who has been a key member of the KKR squad since coming on board the franchise in 2012.

SRK stood up to applaud Narine's big-hitting in front of their home fans at the packed Eden.

Narine was eventually dismissed for 109 in the 18th over by Trent Boult with a yorker. Boult shook hands with Narine after taking his wicket.

Narine also got a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at the stadium.

