VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), made a shocking remark on live television recently against decorated athlete Vinesh Phogat and also dragged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's name into the conversation.

Brijbhushan and Vinesh have been at loggerheads ever since the wrestler accused the BJP leader of sexual harassment along with several other star athletes and colleagues like Sakshi Malik last year.

History of the Clash: Singh and Phogat

Phogat, Malik and Bajrang Punia had spearheaded the sit-in protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

As a result, Singh, who was a six-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj constituency, had to step down from the position of WFI head and he is also facing criminal charges in the court.

Accusations Against Congress

Singh’s latest comments followed his claims that the Congress was using the wrestlers as "pawns" in a plot to seize control of the Wrestling Federation of India and undermine the BJP. He specifically mentioned Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former Haryana Chief Minister, as part of the alleged conspiracy.

In an exchange with a reporter, Singh sarcastically described a viral photo of Phogat with Gandhi, making light of the situation by implying that Phogat might someday accuse Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate behavior, a comment that drew further controversy.

Watch Brijbhushan's Controversial Joke Here:

Reporter: "A very 'amazing' picture of Vinesh has come out with Rahul Ji.

Brijbhushan: "It is very amazing, very amazing. Look how he is meeting Rahul ji with his paws stuck. I don't have a single photo like this. You must have seen how he is meeting with his paws stuck. It could be Rahul ji Please be kind to me as well.

Reporter: "As they say in that couplet, whatever happens, happens to everyone"

Brij Bhushan: "Look, the whole country is watching, someday you will also accuse Rahul ji that he pulled me and held me tight and I was not able to say anything. I wanted to free myself but I I was not able to free myself.

Reporter – The paw was strong, the paw also belongs to the Congress.

Historic Rivalry & Hooda Connection

Singh also revived the long-standing rivalry between him and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, claiming the current conflict stems from his defeat of Hooda’s son in the 2012 WFI elections. According to Singh, Hooda and the Congress have been conspiring against him ever since.

Singh's control of the WFI, which began in 2012 after a bitter power struggle, is now in jeopardy following last year’s sexual harassment accusations from top women wrestlers. These allegations have cast a shadow over his long-standing dominance in Indian wrestling.