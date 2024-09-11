 VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview

VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and Vinesh Phogat have been at loggerheads ever since the wrestler accused the BJP leader of sexual harassment along with several other star athletes and colleagues like Sakshi Malik last year.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), made a shocking remark on live television recently against decorated athlete Vinesh Phogat and also dragged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's name into the conversation.

Brijbhushan and Vinesh have been at loggerheads ever since the wrestler accused the BJP leader of sexual harassment along with several other star athletes and colleagues like Sakshi Malik last year.

History of the Clash: Singh and Phogat

Phogat, Malik and Bajrang Punia had spearheaded the sit-in protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x
Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In Maharashtra’s Beed
Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In Maharashtra’s Beed

As a result, Singh, who was a six-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj constituency, had to step down from the position of WFI head and he is also facing criminal charges in the court.

Read Also
Watch: Stone Pelting at BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's Convoy In UP's Gonda; Minister Unhurt
article-image

Accusations Against Congress

Singh’s latest comments followed his claims that the Congress was using the wrestlers as "pawns" in a plot to seize control of the Wrestling Federation of India and undermine the BJP. He specifically mentioned Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former Haryana Chief Minister, as part of the alleged conspiracy.

In an exchange with a reporter, Singh sarcastically described a viral photo of Phogat with Gandhi, making light of the situation by implying that Phogat might someday accuse Rahul Gandhi of inappropriate behavior, a comment that drew further controversy.

Read Also
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
article-image

Watch Brijbhushan's Controversial Joke Here:

Reporter: "A very 'amazing' picture of Vinesh has come out with Rahul Ji.

Brijbhushan: "It is very amazing, very amazing. Look how he is meeting Rahul ji with his paws stuck. I don't have a single photo like this. You must have seen how he is meeting with his paws stuck. It could be Rahul ji Please be kind to me as well.

Reporter: "As they say in that couplet, whatever happens, happens to everyone"

Brij Bhushan: "Look, the whole country is watching, someday you will also accuse Rahul ji that he pulled me and held me tight and I was not able to say anything. I wanted to free myself but I I was not able to free myself.

Reporter – The paw was strong, the paw also belongs to the Congress.

Read Also
'Vinesh Should Participate In The 2028 Olympics': Uncle Mahavir Phogat Opposes Decision To Join...
article-image

Historic Rivalry & Hooda Connection

Singh also revived the long-standing rivalry between him and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, claiming the current conflict stems from his defeat of Hooda’s son in the 2012 WFI elections. According to Singh, Hooda and the Congress have been conspiring against him ever since.

Singh's control of the WFI, which began in 2012 after a bitter power struggle, is now in jeopardy following last year’s sexual harassment accusations from top women wrestlers. These allegations have cast a shadow over his long-standing dominance in Indian wrestling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan...

VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan...

Why Is Raygun The No 1 Break Dancer In The World Despite Horror Show At Paris Olympics? Dancing Body...

Why Is Raygun The No 1 Break Dancer In The World Despite Horror Show At Paris Olympics? Dancing Body...

'Discipline and Commitment Deadly Combination': WWE Hall Of Famer's Message To Rishabh Pant Goes...

'Discipline and Commitment Deadly Combination': WWE Hall Of Famer's Message To Rishabh Pant Goes...

Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Catch In T20 WC Final Transformed Into Thematic Spectacle By Ganesh Pandal...

Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Catch In T20 WC Final Transformed Into Thematic Spectacle By Ganesh Pandal...

Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support

Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support