'Vinesh Should Participate In The 2028 Olympics': Mahavir Phogat Opposes Decision To Join Politics And Contest Election

Mahavir Phogat wants Vinesh Phogat to focus on preparing for 2028 Olympics | Image: X

Mahavir Phogat, the renowned former wrestler and Dronacharya awardee, has voiced his disappointment over his niece Vinesh Phogat's decision to enter politics. He expressed his wish for Vinesh to focus on her wrestling career, particularly aiming for a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics.

Mahavir Phogat said, "She did very well in the Paris Olympics but was disqualified in the final. It is my personal opinion that she should participate in the 2028 Olympics. Winning a gold medal is my dream for her. She didn't achieve it this time, and although she received immense love from the people of India, who had high expectations, her disqualification was a disappointment."

Vinesh, who recently joined the Congress party, will be contesting the elections from the Julana assembly constituency. Speaking about the decision, Mahavir said, "There was no such planning (of joining Vinesh Phogat politics and contesting election) earlier. Neither Bajrang, nor she had this idea. I don't know how Congress did it but she had no intentions earlier to contest elections..."

This sentiment comes in the wake of Vinesh’s recent disqualification from the Paris Olympics, where she was found to be 100 grams overweight just before the women's 50 kg final. Despite her appeal against the disqualification being rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Vinesh Phogat chose to retire from wrestling amid the controversy.

Mahavir Phogat had urged her niece to reconsider her decision to retire from wrestling and said she would overcome the heartbreak following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

No link between wrestlers' protest and Vinesh's entry into politics

Mahavir Phogat was also asked whether her niece's participation in the wrestlers' protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh provided the launchpad for her political foray, Mahavir Phogat denied the same.

"There was a protest against Brij Bhushan. It has nothing to do with it. There were no problems earlier. Elections were declared and after that, all discussions happened (on Vinesh joining the Congress). This is the truth,"