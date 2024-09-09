Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Vinesh Kicks Off Her Campaign Amid Warm Welcome At Julana

Olympian Vinesh Phogat joins Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly polls | X

Chandigarh: Ace wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat who kicked off her campaign amid warm welcome at her Julana assembly constituency in Jind district of Haryana, said that she expects to ``win each battle with the blessings of people’’.

Haryana has the assembly election on October 5 while the counting of votes for the said poll to the 90-member assembly would be held on October 8.

Vinesh, 30, who reached Julana, a rural segment and the village her husband hails from, Sunday afternoon was accorded a warm welcome by elderly, women and members of various Khaps, amid beating of drums (dholls). She was also conferred up a 11-tola gold medal by Rathi Khap.

The Olympian grappler Vinesh who hails from Balali village of Charkhi Dadri district and Julana is her in-laws’ native village, also held a road show besides addressing several gatherings.

Later while interacting with newspersons and replying to the questions pertaining to former BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, she said that Brij Bhushan is not the country and her country, her loved ones stand by her and they matter to her.

For record, Olympians Vinesh and Bajrang Punia were at the forefront of the wrestlers’ protests in Delhi against the WFI chief over sexual harassment allegations against him. Both the star wrestlers had taken a plunge into politics on Friday by joining Congress.

Also, according to media reports, the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan had on Saturday reportedly alleged that Vinesh and Bajrang Punia were used by Congress as ``pawns’’ in a ``conspiracy’’ to take control of the WFI and to assail BJP.

Stating that her loved ones supported her, like they ensured victory in her wrestling during her sports career, and they would continue their blessings in the electoral contest to with their blessings.

"I am 30 year old and I have come through many challenges. When people are with you, one can overcome any challenge’’, she was quoted to have said in a media report.

Vinesh is the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified in Paris after being found overweight by about 100 grams in the 50-kg category. She had subsequently announced her retirement from the game.