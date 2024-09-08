Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Asks Brij Bhushan Singh Not To Speak Against Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia, Says Report

File image of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh | PTI

New Delhi, September 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (September 8) reportedly asked its former Member Of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Singh to not give statements targetting wrestlers-turned-politicians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

Brij Bhushan Singh has been speaking against Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia after the wrestlers joined Congress party on Friday (September 6) ahead of Haryana assembly elections.

Wrestlers' Protest In 2023

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had led the protests against Brij Bhushan Singh in 2023 when the BJP leader was also the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) president. The wrestlers led by Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had accused Brij Bhusan Singh of sexually harassing junior female wrestlers for years.

Brij Bhushan Singh on his part had denied all allegations and said that he was being targetted by the Haryana wrestlers. The matter is in the court.

Conspiracy By Congress: Brij Bhushan Singh

Now, after Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined Congress ahead of assembly elections in Haryana, Brij Bhushan Singh targetted the wrestlers and called the charges against him a part of "conspiracy by the Congress."

"On 18th January 2023 when the protest started at Jantar Mantar, I had said that this is not a movement of sportspersons, Congress is behind it, especially Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Priyanka, Rahul, this is a movement of Congress. And today this thing has been proved true," Brij Bhushan said in his comment.

"In this entire movement, the conspiracy that happened against us, Congress was involved in it and Bhupinder Hooda was leading it. I want to tell the people of Haryana that Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Bajrang or Vinesh, they were not sitting (on protest) for the respect of girls. Due to them, the daughters of Haryana are facing embarrassment," the BJP leader claimed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brij Bhushan again attacked the wrestlers-turned-politicians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Sunday and also targetted the Congress and Hooda family.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Similarly, the Hooda family will not be forgiven for the gamble they have played by putting the honour of our sisters and daughters at stake," said Brij Bhushan Singh in his comment.

Haryana Polls

The state of Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Polls were earlied scheduled on October 1 in Haryana but the Election Commission (EC) changed the dates considering a major festival of the Bishnoi community on the day and announced that the polling for 90-member assembly in Haryana will take place on October 5, 2024.