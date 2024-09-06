'BJP IT Cell Was Celebrating Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification From Paris Olympics 2024', Bajrang Punia's Massive Allegation After Joining Congress

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday, September 6, ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections | X | ANI

New Delhi, September 6: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday (September 6), after joining the Congress party ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that when wrestlers were being dragged on the road, "all parties except the BJP was with us (wrestlers)."

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia led the protests against former BJP MP and then chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging harassment charges against Singh. Both Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined Congress party on Friday.

Vinesh also said that the fight for justice for wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh would continue as the "battle hasn't ended yet."

Punia Joins Congress, Lashes Out At BJP

Wrestler Bajrang Punia also joined Congress and came down heavily on the BJP making a veiled attack at the party in the press conference on Friday. "One IT cell was congratulating when Vinesh Phogat was disqualified in the Olympics," said Bajrang Punia in the presser.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before her final gold medal bout in the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024 after she was found overweight for her category.

"We will work hard to strengthen the Congress party and the nation," said Punia in his comment.

Both the wrestlers turned politicians are expected to contest in the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana. While the Congress till a few days back was denying that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia would be joining the party, the developments on Friday made it clear that both Phogat and Punia who led the agitations against Brij Bhushan Singh, would be leading the charge against the BJP in Haryana.

Assembly Elections In Haryana

Legislative assembly elections in Haryana will be held on October 5, 2024. The counting of votes and the results will take place on October 8, 2024. The Congress is looking to dislodge the BJP from power in Haryana and make a comeback in the northern state.