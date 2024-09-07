Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Growing Dissent Over Ticket Denials As Leaders Protest Exclusions

BJP Faces Internal Revolt Over Candidate Denials, Leading to Protests and Resignations | Representational Image

Chandigarh: With more leaders coming out in open against the denial of ticket to them, the dissent within Haryana BJP seemed to swell on Friday against the party’s first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming October 5 assembly election in Haryana.

Even though the party’s leadership attempted to reach out to some disgruntled leaders including OBC leader Karan Dev Kamboj, who was denied a party ticket from Radaur assembly segment and called him to Delhi for talks, some of other leaders protested against their exclusion from the list.

According to media reports, chief minister Nayab Saini visited Kamboj and was assured he might be accommodated in the second list.

Among the prominent leaders who protested against their exclusion, included party state executive member, Sanjay Chhokar, from Samalkha, district Panipat, who resigned from the party along with his supporters, after being denied a ticket from the seat.

In Rohtak, party’s state vice president of the SC Morcha, Surajmal Kiloi, also protested against the nomination of Renu Bala from the Kalanaur seat.

According to media reports, similar protests were reported from various assembly segments including Ateli, Sohna and Sonepat, where several local leaders opposed the party candidates.

However, in another notable development, one of the senior most leaders and a Brahmin face Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendergarh segment also organised a show of strength on Friday. The party has however, yet not announced any candidate from Mahendergarh.

In Bahadurgarh also, Naresh Kaushik, who is BJP candidate Dinesh Kaushik’s brother, has openly expressed his objection to the nomination of his brother. In Karnal, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta has also opposed the party candidate Jagmohan Anand’s nomination and called a meeting of his supporters on Sunday to decide the next course of action.