 Video: Track & Field Athlete Noah Lyles Flaunts His Medals On WWE Smack Down
American track and field athlete Noah Lyles made his appearance in the latest episode of WWE Smack Down as he brought all his medals with him and posed with it. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Lyles displayed his medals and commentator Michael Cole welcomed him to the episode.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Noah Lyles. | (Image Credits: X)

The Florida-born athlete rose to prominence during the Paris Olympics last year when he won gold in the 100 meter race category. Additionally, yhe youngster had also clinched bronze in the 200 meter race category at the same event. During the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the 28-year-old had completed a sprint treble by clinching gold in 100 meter, 200 meter and 4 x 100 meter events. Lyles' personal best of 200 meter, completing it in 19.31 seconds is an American record and is the third-fastest overall.

Watch the below video as the eight-time World champion and Olympic champion flaunts his medals:

Brief match results of WWE Smack Down

WWE Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: Street Profits def. Melo Don’t Miz

Giulia and Kiana James def. Michin and B-Fab

WWE United States Championship Open Challenge: Sami Zayn def. Je’Von Evans

WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Tiffany Stratton def. Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.

The next pay-per-view of WWE is the Crown Jewel and it will take place on October 11, 2025 at Perth, Western Australia. 3 matches have already been penned down for the event, with Seth Rollins (Raw's World Heavyweight Champion) set to lock horns against Cody Rhodes (Smackdown's Undisputed champion). Stephanie Vaquer (Raw's women's champion) will face Tiffany Stratton (Smackdown's women's champion).

Veteran wrestler John Cena, who is on the brink of retirement, will face AJ Styles, who is also set to step away from professional wrestling next year.

