Video: Tanzim Shakib Hasan & Rohit Paudel Involve In Verbal Altercation During BAN vs NEP T20 WC Match

Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Shakib Hasan and Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel were involved in a heated altercation during their T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St.Vincent on Monday, June 17.

The incident took place when Nepal were at 9/2 during their 107-run chase after bundling out Bangladesh for 106 in 19.3 overs. On the final ball of the third over, Nepal skipper Rohit defended the ball towards the point off Tanzim's delivery. The Bangladesh pacer stared down at Rohit Paudel, and the two exchanged words, with Tanzim heard asking the Nepal skipper, "What happened?"

Aasif Sheikh, who was at the non-striker's end, had to intervene and break them as things were getting heated up. The video of the same was shared by ICC on its Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh officially qualified for the Super 8 with a 21-run win over Nepal. After being bundled out for a mere 106 in 19.3 overs, Bangla Tigers managed to defend their total as they dismissed Nepal for 85 in 19.2 overs.

Tanzim Shakib Hasan led the Bangladesh's bowling attack as he registered an impressive figures of 4/7 with an economy rate of 1.80 in four overs. Mustafizur Rahman conceded 7 runs while picking three wickets with an economy rate of 1.80.

Apart from Tanzim and Mustafizur, Shakib Al Hassan too contributed significantly to Bangladesh by picking two wickets.

'Very happy the way we played this round': Bangladesh skipper

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is satisfied with the way his team performed in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. He added that Bangladesh will look to focus on their bowling rather than batting. Shanto lauded the fast bowlers for stepping up for the team.

"Very happy the way we played this round, hope we will continue our bowling performance, not our batting. We are not scoring much but we believed that we could defend. The way we've bowled, we knew we could take wickets and defend." Bangladesh skipper said.

"The fielders have also been good. We have everything, all the fast bowlers have worked really hard. That's why we've played some good cricket." he added.

Bangladesh have been slotted in Group 1 of Super 8 alongside India Afghanistan and Australia. Bangladesh will begin their Super 8 campaign against Australia on June 21.