VIDEO: Taliban Congratulates Rashid Khan On Video Call After Afghanistan Reach Maiden T20 WC Semifinal

The Afghanistan men's team is receiving a wave of support and congratulatory messages from all over the cricketing fraternity after their miraculous entry into the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals on Tuesday.

Rashid Khan's team defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs to knock out Australia and become the second team from Group 1 to qualify for the semifinals of an ICC tournament for the first time in Afghanistan's history.

Even the Taliban, which rules Afghanistan, took notice of the team's giant-killing run in the World Cup and congratulated Rashid for his players' performances.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi spoke to Rashid Khan on video call after Afghanistan's win over Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh.

Celebrations erupted back in Afghanistan, with joyous fans sharing their elation on the streets of Kabul, marking this historic achievement for their team.

Talking about their achievement after the game, Rashid made an emotional speech thanking the fans for their continued support.

"I think the semi-final is going to be a massive, massive like inspiration for the youngsters back home in Afghanistan. That Afghanistan team get into the semis for the first time," Rashid said at the post match press conference. "And we have done it under 19 level, but this level we haven't done that. Even Super Eight was first time for us and then in semis," he added.

Afghanistan has been on a remarkable run, having previously stunned defending champions England and former titleholders Sri Lanka and Pakistan in last year's ODI World Cup.

Their giant-slaying momentum has continued in the T20 World Cup 2024, with victories over heavyweights New Zealand and Australia.

Now, Afghanistan faces uncharted territory as they prepare to take on the formidable South Africa in the first semifinal on June 27. In the other semifinal, India will clash with defending champions England on Thursday evening.