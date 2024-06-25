 T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Players Celebrate Their Historic Semi-Final Entry By Dancing Together On The Field; Video
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs in the final Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024 in Kingstown.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Afghanistan cricket team. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Afghanistan players couldn't control their joy after sealing a semi-final berth in T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Bangladesh in a nail-biter in Kingstown on Tuesday. As a result, they performed a dance move together as a video of the same emerged on International Cricket Council's (ICC) social media handles.

Read Also
Video: Furious Rashid Khan Tries To Throw His Bat At Karim Janat For Denying To Run In AFG vs BAN...
article-image

Afghanistan came into the match against Bangladesh high on confidence, given they had beaten Australia in their previous match. Nevertheless, their batting didn't click as expected, setting Bangladesh 116 to win in 20 overs. But they were almost relentless on the field and hit the perfect lengths to sneak an eight-run victory.

Naveen-ul-Haq earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 3.5-0-26-4.

"I don't have any words to describe my feelings" - Rashid Khan

At the post-match presentation, Rashid Khan reflected that Afghanistan's self-belief reached sky high after beating New Zealand and recalled how he promised Brian Lara that he will not let them down after his prediction. He elaborated:

"It's something like a dream for us as a team being in the semifinal. It's all about the way we have started the tournament. The belief came while we beat New Zealand. It's unbelievable, I don't have any words to describe my feelings. Back home, everyone is so happy for this big achievement. The only guy who put us in the semifinal was Brian Lara and we proved that right. Before the competition at the welcome party, I told him, 'We won't let you down. We'll make it through and prove you're right.' I am proud of this team."

Rashid Khan's men will take on South Africa in the first semi-final in Tarouba.

