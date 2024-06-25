 Video: Furious Rashid Khan Tries To Throw His Bat At Karim Janat For Denying To Run In AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Bangladesh and Afghanistan are taking on one another in a crucial Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was furious with Karim Janat as he threw the bat in frustration during the final Super 8 game of T20 World Cup 2024. With Afghanistan starring down at a below-par total, Rashid desperately wanted the extra run after running a single, but Karim Janat turned it down after reaching the striker's end.

The incident occurred in the final over of the innings as Rashid played a helicopter shot, trying to hit it for a six, but it hardly went the distance. Rashid quickly ran the 1st and was keen to come back for the 2nd before Karim Janat turned it down, making the skipper furious.

Afghanistan struggle their way to 115 against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, the toss fell in favour of Afghanistan as Rashid Khan elected to bat first in Kingstown. Despite a 50-run opening stand, Afghanistan could not quite go to the 2nd gear as Bangladesh made a sensational comeback to restrict them to 115 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan kept their chances alive in the multi-nation event with a historic win over Australia after losing by 47 runs to India. However, they must beat Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals. Bangladesh are also mathematically alive, but they must chase 116 in 12.3 overs. As far as Australia's chances go, they must hope for Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan without going past their net run-rate.

