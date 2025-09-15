 Video: Suryakumar Yadav Cuts Cake After His Unbeaten 47 Demolishes Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Match In Dubai
Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen cutting cake in front of his teammates to celebrate his 35th birthday after consigning Pakistan to a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat in the Asia Cup 2025 game in Dubai. Fellow teammate Kuldeep Yadav shared a story on Instagram after the match as the team celebrated the skipper's birthday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav batting (R). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

India outplayed their arch-rivals across facets on Sunday, picking up a dominant seven-wicket victory in their pursuit of a successful title defence. The Men in Blue first restricted Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs and later chased down the target only in 15.5 overs, making it two victories in as many matches in the multi-nation tournament. Suryakumar top-scored with the bat, staying unbeaten on 47.

Watch the below video shared on Instagram:

"Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India" - Suryakumar Yadav

At the post-game presentation, Suryakumar, who was greeted by the spectators with happy birthday wishes, said it was the perfect return gift to the fans. He also underlined that their preparaton for Pakistan remains similar to the other oppositions.

"Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that it keeps running in your mind when you think about it. You definitely want to win it and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick - stay there and bat till the end. For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions. That's what happened few months back."

India are now comfortably placed on top in Group A and have ensured their qualification to the Super 4 stage. The Men in Blue's third and final match of the group stage will be contested against Oman in Dubai on September 19, Friday. Nevertheless, India and Pakistan are more than likely to meet in the Super 4 stage again.

