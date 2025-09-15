'Pakistan Haarne Waala Hai': Fan Mocked As He Wears Indian Jersey On Top Of His PAK Kit During Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video Viral

Pakistani fan wears Indian jersey. | (Credits: X)

A Pakistani fan was seen wearing the Indian jersey on the top of the green one in the stands of the Dubai International Stadium amid the Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday. With some spectators mocking the fan, he immediately wore the blue jersey and shook a leg as a video of the same went viral on social media.

India outplayed their arch-rivals across facets on Sunday, picking up a dominant seven-wicket victory in their pursuit of a successful title defence. The Men in Blue first restricted Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs and later chased down the target only in 15.5 overs, making it two victories in as many matches in the multi-nation tournament.

"Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India" - Suryakumar Yadav

At the post-game presentation, Suryakumar, who was greeted by the spectators with happy birthday wishes, said it was the perfect return gift to the fans. He also underlined that their preparaton for Pakistan remains similar to the other oppositions.

"Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that it keeps running in your mind when you think about it. You definitely want to win it and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick - stay there and bat till the end. For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions. That's what happened few months back."

India are now comfortably placed on top in Group A and have ensured their qualification to the Super 4 stage. The Men in Blue's third and final match of the group stage will be contested against Oman in Dubai on September 19, Friday.