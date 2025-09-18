 Video: Rohit Sharma Hides His Face After Losing 'Don't Spill The Water' Game To Daughter Samaira; Check Her Victory Dance
Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma was seen playing a tricky or fun game with his daughter Samaira in his home as he uploaded a video of the same on his official Instagram account. The 38-year-old played a game of 'Don't spill the water' and his daughter eventually won it, as Rohit hilariously hid his face.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma was involved in a fun game with his daughter. | (Credits: X)

The Nagpur-born cricketer, notably, has not played for the Men in Blue since the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in March. He was on track to be included in the Test squad for the England tour but announced his retirement from the format, shortly before it was unveiled. It left Shubman Gill to succeed him as skipper.

Meanwhile, India will play three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia, beginning on October 19. The tour begins with the 50-over matches, while the T20Is will be integral to the World T20 preparations for both sides. The Men in Blue had last played a limited-overs series in 2021 when Australia won the ODI series. India had hit back by clinching the T20I rubber convincingly.

Team India are currently playing in Asia Cup and have progressed to the Super 4 round after two convincing wins in the group stage.

