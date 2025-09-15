 ‘We Stand By Victims Of Families..’: BCCI Criticised For Grammatical Blunder In Social Media Post After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match
The BCCI was criticised on X by netizens for their error in a tweet that was posted after the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game in Dubaj. It wrote 'We stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack'. The grammatical mistake was called out by users which also slammed the Board for letting India play against Pakistan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
BCCI | PTI

After Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning six and smashed an unbeaten 47 to propel the Men in Blue to a seven-wicket victory, the 35-year-old paid tribute to the Indian armed forces, who fought for the country during the military conflict earlier this year. Yadav claimed that it is the perfect occasion for them to dedicate this win to the armed forces.

Meanwhile, BCCI's post on their social media handles read:

"We stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today's win to all our Armed Forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile: India captain Surya Kumar Yadav."

Watch some of the netizens' reactions to the blunder from BCCI:

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha refuses to do post-game presentations

Meanwhile, tensions boiled over after the match as the Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterpart following the win. As a result, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha did not do the post-game presentation duties.

Hence, fans can expect heightened tensions should the two teams meet again in the multi-nation tournament. As for India, they have all but sealed their qualification for the Super 4 stage. Their final group game is against Oman on September 19, Friday.

