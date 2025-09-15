IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: How Team India & Pakistan Can Again Meet On September 21? Scenario Explained

India vs Pakistan. | (Credits: BCCI)

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14, Sunday was a one-sided fixture as the Men in Blue sealed a comfortable seven-wicket victory. However, fans have the prospect of watching the two teams lock horns again on September 21 if Pakistan qualify for the Super 4.

Pakistan face a boom or bust defeat after a humiliating defeat to the Men in Blue on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. While the Men in Green still boasts of a positive net run-rate, they must beat UAE in their final group game on Wednesday. Should Pakistan qualify from Group A, they will play India on September 21 in Dubai.

If Pakistan lose their match to UAE and UAE beat Oman, UAE will have four points under their belt, enabling them to progress.

UAE are currently at the bottom of the points table in Group A with a net run-rate of -10.483. But two wins will take the net run-rate out of equation. UAE can still qualify if they beat Pakistan and their game against Oman is washed out due to rain as their points tally will be higher. For Oman to qualify, they must beat an in-form Indian side and UAE. Additionally, they must also hope for Pakistan to face a loss or no result against UAE.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha refuses to do post-game presentations

Meanwhile, tensions boiled over after the match as the Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterpart following the win. As a result, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha did not do the post-game presentation duties.

Hence, fans can expect heightened tensions should the two teams meet again in the multi-nation tournament.