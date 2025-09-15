IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Lodges Protest With ACC Over Team India's Refusal To Shake Hands With Pakistan Players

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan have lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council over the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with them following their Asia Cup game in Dubai.

In a statement late on Sunday night, Pakistan Cricket Board labelled India's actions as "unsporting" post the seven-wicket win for the Suryakumar Yadav-led unit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game" - PCB statement

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," read a PCB statement.

Suryakumar, on his part, said the decision to not shake hands with the opposition was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.

The arch-rivals faced each other on a cricket ground for the first time since the dastardly attack in Kashmir and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May.

It turned out to be a no contest with India outplaying Pakistan in all departments.

"We were disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that" - Mike Hesson

At the post-game press conference, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said it was a disappointing gesture from the Indian side and that his players were willing to shake hands. Hesson stated, as quoted by India Today:

"We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We were disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that. We had gone towards them to shake hands but they had already gone back to the dressing room. It was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were disappointed with the way we played but certainly we were willing to go and shake hands."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As for the game, the Men in Blue chased down the target of 128 with seven wickets to spare. Kuldeep Yadav received the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-18-3.