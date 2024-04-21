 Video: SRH's Dugout Priceless Reactions To Travis Head & Abhishek Sharma's Carnage In Record-Breaking Powerplay During IPL 2024 Clash vs DC
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
SRH players were in awe at Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were in the beast mode as they unleashed their carnage in the powerplay during IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, April 21.

After putting to bowl first by DC, SRH's opening pair of Head and Abhishek came out with all blazing guns and targetted the hosts' bowling attack mercilessly. SunRisers Hyderabad reached the 50-run mark in just three overs and took another two overs to complete 100 runs in the first innings.

SunRisers Hyderabad posted 125/0 in six overs, shattering the T20 record of the highest total in the powerplay. Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (42) formed a 131-run partnership for the opening wicket.

In a video released by the Indian Premier League on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the reactions and emotions of the SRH's players in the dugout were captured as they were in awe at the carnage by Head and Abhishek.

