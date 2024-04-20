DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Opts To Bowl First In Delhi's 1st Home Match

Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Toss Update:

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and has elected to field first against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. The keeper-batter cited the dew factor and their batting-heavy unit as the reason behind opting to bowl first. Nevertheless, SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins expressed confidence with his bowling line-up and was satisfied to bat.

SunRisers Hyderabad have arguably been the most in-form batting unit this season as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aiden Markram have been in fiery form. The opening pair of Head and Abhishek have struck at 226 and have amassed one century and half-century stand thus far. Nevertheless, their bowling still has some room for improvement.

The Capitals, meanwhile, are coming off consecutive wins over the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Delhi were especially ruthless against the Titans, bundling them out for only 89 and chasing it down in 8.5 overs, thereby improving their net run-rate exponentially. Nevertheless, they trail the Sunrisers marginally in head-to-head contest, losing 12 out of 23 matches.

Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI:

DC playing XI: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan