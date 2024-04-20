DC vs SRH IPL 2024: Carnage In Delhi As Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Smash Highest Powerplay Score In T20 History; Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma came out all guns blazing once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), smashing the highest powerplay score in the format's history.

Head and Sharma smashed 125 runs in the first six overs, the most in the history of the league in the powerplay. It is also the highest powerplay score in all T20 cricket.

Highest powerplay scores in the IPL

125/0 - SRH vs DC, 2024*

105/0 - KKR vs RCB, 2017

100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, 2014

90/0 - CSK vs MI, 2015

88/1 - KKR vs DC, 2024*

Highest scores in the PP for SRH in the IPL

84 (26) - Travis Head vs DC, Delhi, today*

62*(25) - David Warner vs KKR, Hyderabad, 2019

59*(20) - Travis Head vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

59*(23) - David Warner vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2015

Delhi bowlers had no clue what hit them as Head smashed 84 off 26 balls with 11 fours and 6 sixes while Sharma scored 40 not out off 10 balls with a couple of boundaries and five maximums.

SRH also managed the fastest team century in IPL history which they brought it up in 5 overs.

Fastest team hundreds in IPL history (by overs taken)

5 overs - SRH vs DC, Delhi, today*

6 overs - CSK vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2014

6 overs - KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017

6.5 overs - CSK vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2015

7 overs - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024