Video Shows Sadio Mane Calls Senegal Teammates Back Amid AFCON Final Chaos After Controversial Penalty

Sadio Mane asked his teammates to return to the pitch after a walkout during the AFCON 2025/26 Final |

Sadio Mane has once again won the hearts of the footballing world with his efforts to resume the AFCON Final on Sunday. Mane's Senegal clashed with tournament hosts Morocco in a tense final that later turned into an ultimate chaotic experience.

Late in stoppage time, Morocco were awarded a penalty to win the tournament. Aggrieved, Senegal walked off the pitch in protest with their fans also breaking a few chairs in the crowd. After a delay, Mane urged his teammates to return to the field. The former Liverpool ace could be seen animatedly gesturing to the Senegal stars to return quickly to resume the game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senegal had a goal ruled out earlier with the referee suggesting that the build saw Morocco's Achraf Hakimi fouled. Moments later, VAR intervened to allow the hosts a penalty for a fould by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Diaz. Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led the players walk out in protest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Ugly Scenes At AFCON 2025 As Algerian Players Chase Referee Following Crushing Defeat To Nigeria;...

Mane's decision to call his teammates back reaped its rewards. Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz turned villain for the hosts as he missed the penalty with a tame effort. Edouard Mendy made a regulation save to force extra time.

Senegal prevailed, with Pape Gueye striking a thunderous long-range winner in the fourth minute of extra time. Mane and Co held onto that slender lead and lifted the trophy, their second trophy in 3 years.