Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz In TEARS After Missing Crucial Penalty In Senegal vs Morocco AFCON Final Loss | VIDEO

The AFCON 2025 Final had no shortage of drama as Senegal and Morocco clashed at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday. Senegal sealed a dramatic 1-0 win extra time to lift their second AFCON title in three years. Hosts Morocco had the chance win the title for themselves, but Brahim Diaz missed a crucial penalty in stoppage time to force 30 extra minutes.

Diaz attempted a panenka against Edouard Mendy. The Real Madrid star however got it all wrong with the Senegal keeper making an easy save. The 25-year-old crumbled and had to be consoled by his teammates after being reduced tears.

Brahim was later taken off as Senegal took the lead in extra time. The Real Madrid could not keep his emotions in check. Diaz was teary eyed while on the bench. He later was given a standing ovation as he walked on to collect the Golden Boot Award. FIFA President Gianni Infantino offered him reassurance but nothing could soothe Diaz's pain on Sunday night.

Morocco were handed a controversial penalty after El Hadji Malick Diouf fouled Diaz in the box. Following a lengthy VAR intervention, the referee pointed to the spot much to the dismay of the Senegal team. Senegal had a goal ruled out due to a fouled on Achraf Hakimi just moments before the penalty.