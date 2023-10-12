 Video: Shahid Afridi Compares Pakistan Cricket Team's Fielding Woes To 'Old Kashmir Problem'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Shahid Afridi Compares Pakistan Cricket Team's Fielding Woes To 'Old Kashmir Problem'

Video: Shahid Afridi Compares Pakistan Cricket Team's Fielding Woes To 'Old Kashmir Problem'

However, several netizens complained that Afridi was triviliasing a serious issue like Kashmir by comparing or mentioning it in the same breadth as Pakistan Cricket teams' fielding woes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Former Pakistan international cricketer Shahid Afridi said that the "Kashmir problem and Pakistan cricket team's fielding are old woes" that Pakistan has been facing | X/Samaa TV

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, speaking as a panellist on a TV cricket show programme, drew a parallel between the Pakistan Cricket team's fielding woes with the Kashmir issue. The former international cricketer, who is no stranger to making controversial comments, made the strange analogy during a programme on Samaa TV, a private news broadcaster in Pakistan.

Read Also
Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: 'Dancing Over Deaths Of Our Brave Martyrs', Outrage Over Pakistan Team...
article-image

Pakistan news channel Samaa TV's Zor Ka Jor segment, which features former Pakistani cricketers to discuss Pakistan's performance at the ongoing ICC Mens' Cricket World Cup held in India. During the show, which also featured former Pakistan cricketers like Mohammad Yousuf and Mushtaq Ahmed, Shahid Afridi made the remarks when he was asked about Pakistan team's fielding problem, widely considered as the teams' biggest weakness in international tournaments.

Read Also
'Eating Meat Gives Them Strength': Shahid Afridi Explains Why Indian Bowlers Are Performing Well
article-image

Replying to the question raised by the anchor, Afridi took a pause and then said in jest that the "Kashmir problem and Pakistan's fielding problem are country's old woes," before laughing out loudly. He then advised the Pakistan team and said that one must try and enjoy fielding and not look at it as a burden or mere formality.

Watch: Shahid Afridi compares Pakistan's fielding woes with Kashmir issue. (Video byte timing- 6.8* to 6.14*)

However, several netizens complained that Afridi was triviliasing a serious issue like Kashmir by comparing or mentioning it in the same breadth as Pakistan Cricket teams' fielding woes.

Read Also
'Reflects Pakistan's Terror Mindset': BJP On Mohammad Rizwan Dedicating Team's Win Against SL To...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Hits The Nets Straight After Landing In Ahmedabad Ahead of India vs...

ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Hits The Nets Straight After Landing In Ahmedabad Ahead of India vs...

'Reflects Pakistan's Terror Mindset': BJP On Mohammad Rizwan Dedicating Team's Win Against SL To...

'Reflects Pakistan's Terror Mindset': BJP On Mohammad Rizwan Dedicating Team's Win Against SL To...

IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir Praises Virat Kohli For Asking The Crowd Not To Mock...

IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir Praises Virat Kohli For Asking The Crowd Not To Mock...

Video: Shahid Afridi Compares Pakistan Cricket Team's Fielding Woes To 'Old Kashmir Problem'

Video: Shahid Afridi Compares Pakistan Cricket Team's Fielding Woes To 'Old Kashmir Problem'

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: After Shubman Gill, Ace Commentator Harsha Bhogle Down With Dengue

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: After Shubman Gill, Ace Commentator Harsha Bhogle Down With Dengue