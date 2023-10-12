Video: Shahid Afridi Compares Pakistan Cricket Team's Fielding Woes To 'Old Kashmir Problem'

Former Pakistan international cricketer Shahid Afridi said that the "Kashmir problem and Pakistan cricket team's fielding are old woes" that Pakistan has been facing | X/Samaa TV

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, speaking as a panellist on a TV cricket show programme, drew a parallel between the Pakistan Cricket team's fielding woes with the Kashmir issue. The former international cricketer, who is no stranger to making controversial comments, made the strange analogy during a programme on Samaa TV, a private news broadcaster in Pakistan.

Pakistan news channel Samaa TV's Zor Ka Jor segment, which features former Pakistani cricketers to discuss Pakistan's performance at the ongoing ICC Mens' Cricket World Cup held in India. During the show, which also featured former Pakistan cricketers like Mohammad Yousuf and Mushtaq Ahmed, Shahid Afridi made the remarks when he was asked about Pakistan team's fielding problem, widely considered as the teams' biggest weakness in international tournaments.

Replying to the question raised by the anchor, Afridi took a pause and then said in jest that the "Kashmir problem and Pakistan's fielding problem are country's old woes," before laughing out loudly. He then advised the Pakistan team and said that one must try and enjoy fielding and not look at it as a burden or mere formality.

However, several netizens complained that Afridi was triviliasing a serious issue like Kashmir by comparing or mentioning it in the same breadth as Pakistan Cricket teams' fielding woes.

