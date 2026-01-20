 VIDEO: Senegal's Second‑Choice Goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf Steals Show By Protecting Edouard Mendy's Towels In Chaotic AFCON Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Senegal's Second‑Choice Goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf Steals Show By Protecting Edouard Mendy's Towels In Chaotic AFCON Final

VIDEO: Senegal's Second‑Choice Goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf Steals Show By Protecting Edouard Mendy's Towels In Chaotic AFCON Final

In a strange AFCON final subplot, Senegal’s backup goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf became an unlikely hero without playing, protecting first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy’s towels from ball boys during the rainy match against Morocco. Videos showed Diouf lying on the ground and fending off attempts to grab the towels, a bizarre “towel tussle” that went viral and drew global attention.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

In one of the most unusual subplots of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, Senegal’s backup goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf became an unlikely hero, without playing a single minute. Instead of featuring on the pitch, Diouf spent much of the legendary match protecting first‑choice keeper Edouard Mendy’s towels from repeated attempts by ball boys to snatch them during the rainy, tense final against Morocco in Rabat.

The bizarre “towel tussle” captured global attention. Videos circulating on social media showed Diouf continuously guarding the towels along the touchline, at times lying on the ground and fending off ball boys who chased him in efforts to grab the cloths that goalkeepers rely on to dry gloves and faces in wet conditions. Some footage even suggested involvement by Moroccan players in the scramble.

Read Also
'My Soul Hurts': Golden Boot Winner Brahim Diaz Apologises After Morocco's AFCON 2025 Final Defeat...
article-image
Read Also
Video Shows Sadio Mane Calls Senegal Teammates Back Amid AFCON Final Chaos After Controversial...
article-image

Senegal fans flooded social media praising Diouf’s unexpected role, with many comparing his dedication to the importance of Pape Gueye’s extra‑time winning goal, which secured Senegal’s second AFCON title.

Diouf later lightened the narrative, posting a photo of himself holding both his medal and a towel with a humorous caption reflecting on his sideline exploits. The final itself was steeped in drama, including a controversial penalty, a temporary walk‑off by the Senegalese team, and an intense extra‑time showdown, but Diouf’s unexpected “towel vigil” remains one of the most memorable highlights from the match.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar West Building, No Injuries; 2nd Such Incident Reported Today
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Ghatkopar West Building, No Injuries; 2nd Such Incident Reported Today
Watch: Residents Jump Out Of High-Rise Building Only To Have A Snow Landing; Visuals From Russia's Kamchatka Go Viral
Watch: Residents Jump Out Of High-Rise Building Only To Have A Snow Landing; Visuals From Russia's Kamchatka Go Viral
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM; Check Scorecards At icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM; Check Scorecards At icsi.edu
Iran Protests: Over 4,000 People Dead, US Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East - Key Developments
Iran Protests: Over 4,000 People Dead, US Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East - Key Developments

Ugly Scenes At AFCON 2025 As Algerian Players Chase Referee Following Crushing Defeat To Nigeria; Video

In a dramatic and controversial quarter-final at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Algeria national team visibly lost their composure after a 2–0 defeat by Nigeria, leading to confrontation with match officials that may bring disciplinary action.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured their place in the semifinals in Marrakech thanks to second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, controlling the match and ending Algeria’s tournament run. Despite the clear defeat, post-match tensions quickly overshadowed the on-field result. 

Frustration among Algerian players peaked over a disallowed penalty appeal in the first half, when a potential handball against Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi was waved away by Senegalese referee Issa Sy. This contentious decision became a flashpoint, fueling anger that boiled over at full-time. 

Video footage circulating on social media showed several Algerian players chasing referee Sy down the tunnel after the final whistle, with teammates and officials having to restrain them to prevent further escalation. The scenes drew widespread criticism and put the Desert Foxes at risk of CAF sanctions for misconduct. 

The heated reaction reflects deep disappointment within the Algerian camp over their performance and perceived refereeing errors, but many observers argue that footballing deficiencies were the real cause of their defeat. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2026: Tennis Match Takes Shocking Turn As Marina Stakusic Leaves Court In Wheelchair...
Australian Open 2026: Tennis Match Takes Shocking Turn As Marina Stakusic Leaves Court In Wheelchair...
VIDEO: Senegal's Second‑Choice Goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf Steals Show By Protecting Edouard Mendy's...
VIDEO: Senegal's Second‑Choice Goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf Steals Show By Protecting Edouard Mendy's...
VIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To...
VIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To...
'She Danced Very Inappropriately...': Brooklyn Beckham Drops Bombshell Allegations Against David &...
'She Danced Very Inappropriately...': Brooklyn Beckham Drops Bombshell Allegations Against David &...
Fact Check: Did Indore Crowd Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' At Indian Head Coach Following Series...
Fact Check: Did Indore Crowd Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' At Indian Head Coach Following Series...