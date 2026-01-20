VIDEO: Senegal's Second‑Choice Goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf Steals Show By Protecting Edouard Mendy's Towels In Chaotic AFCON Final

Image: X

In one of the most unusual subplots of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, Senegal’s backup goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf became an unlikely hero, without playing a single minute. Instead of featuring on the pitch, Diouf spent much of the legendary match protecting first‑choice keeper Edouard Mendy’s towels from repeated attempts by ball boys to snatch them during the rainy, tense final against Morocco in Rabat.

The bizarre “towel tussle” captured global attention. Videos circulating on social media showed Diouf continuously guarding the towels along the touchline, at times lying on the ground and fending off ball boys who chased him in efforts to grab the cloths that goalkeepers rely on to dry gloves and faces in wet conditions. Some footage even suggested involvement by Moroccan players in the scramble.

Senegal fans flooded social media praising Diouf’s unexpected role, with many comparing his dedication to the importance of Pape Gueye’s extra‑time winning goal, which secured Senegal’s second AFCON title.

Diouf later lightened the narrative, posting a photo of himself holding both his medal and a towel with a humorous caption reflecting on his sideline exploits. The final itself was steeped in drama, including a controversial penalty, a temporary walk‑off by the Senegalese team, and an intense extra‑time showdown, but Diouf’s unexpected “towel vigil” remains one of the most memorable highlights from the match.

In a dramatic and controversial quarter-final at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Algeria national team visibly lost their composure after a 2–0 defeat by Nigeria, leading to confrontation with match officials that may bring disciplinary action.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured their place in the semifinals in Marrakech thanks to second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, controlling the match and ending Algeria’s tournament run. Despite the clear defeat, post-match tensions quickly overshadowed the on-field result.

Frustration among Algerian players peaked over a disallowed penalty appeal in the first half, when a potential handball against Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi was waved away by Senegalese referee Issa Sy. This contentious decision became a flashpoint, fueling anger that boiled over at full-time.

Video footage circulating on social media showed several Algerian players chasing referee Sy down the tunnel after the final whistle, with teammates and officials having to restrain them to prevent further escalation. The scenes drew widespread criticism and put the Desert Foxes at risk of CAF sanctions for misconduct.

The heated reaction reflects deep disappointment within the Algerian camp over their performance and perceived refereeing errors, but many observers argue that footballing deficiencies were the real cause of their defeat.