 VIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To Carry Pole Vault Equipment
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To Carry Pole Vault Equipment

VIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To Carry Pole Vault Equipment

India’s top pole vaulters, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Yadav, were forced to deboard a train at Panvel station after a TTE objected to them carrying their essential pole vault equipment. Returning from the All India Inter‑University Championships, the athletes were stranded for nearly five hours, highlighting the challenges faced by sportspeople transporting specialized gear in India.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Image: NNIS_Sports/Screengrab

In a controversial incident that has sparked widespread criticism, India’s leading pole vaulters Dev Meena and Kuldeep Yadav were forced to deboard a train at Panvel railway station after a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) objected to them carrying their essential sport equipment, their poles, while returning home from a competition.

Both Meena and Yadav, national‑level athletes, were travelling back after participating in the All India Inter‑University Championships when the TTE insisted that their long poles could not be carried onboard, deeming them unauthorised luggage. A video shared by NNIS Sports on social media showed the pair stranded at the station for nearly five hours as they attempted to explain that the poles were critical for their discipline.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing outrage from the athletics community and the public, who highlighted the unnecessary hurdles athletes face in India due to lack of awareness. Meena questioned what such treatment might mean for junior athletes if even a national record‑holder had to endure such harassment.

The incident has spotlighted broader challenges faced by pole vaulters and other athletes in India, who often struggle with logistical issues when transporting long and specialised gear.

FPJ Shorts
Aditya Birla Fashion Shares Slide 8%, ₹289-Crore Block Deal Triggers Sharp Fall
Aditya Birla Fashion Shares Slide 8%, ₹289-Crore Block Deal Triggers Sharp Fall
Maharashtra Emerging As India's Top FDI Destination, Targeting Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030: CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Emerging As India's Top FDI Destination, Targeting Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030: CM Devendra Fadnavis
Will The iPhone 18 Pro Models See The Dynamic Island Shrink & Shift?
Will The iPhone 18 Pro Models See The Dynamic Island Shrink & Shift?
Rupee Falls 8 Paise To 90.98 Against Dollar In Early Trade Amid FII Outflows, Strong Dollar Demand
Rupee Falls 8 Paise To 90.98 Against Dollar In Early Trade Amid FII Outflows, Strong Dollar Demand

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To...
VIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To...
'She Danced Very Inappropriately...': Brooklyn Beckham Drops Bombshell Allegations Against David &...
'She Danced Very Inappropriately...': Brooklyn Beckham Drops Bombshell Allegations Against David &...
'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye': Virat Kohli Left Stunned As Fans Vent Anger At Indian Head Coach...
'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye': Virat Kohli Left Stunned As Fans Vent Anger At Indian Head Coach...
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day