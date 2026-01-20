VIDEO: Dev Meena & Kuldeep Yadav Left Stranded At Panvel Station After Being Denied Permission To Carry Pole Vault Equipment

Image: NNIS_Sports/Screengrab

In a controversial incident that has sparked widespread criticism, India’s leading pole vaulters Dev Meena and Kuldeep Yadav were forced to deboard a train at Panvel railway station after a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) objected to them carrying their essential sport equipment, their poles, while returning home from a competition.

Both Meena and Yadav, national‑level athletes, were travelling back after participating in the All India Inter‑University Championships when the TTE insisted that their long poles could not be carried onboard, deeming them unauthorised luggage. A video shared by NNIS Sports on social media showed the pair stranded at the station for nearly five hours as they attempted to explain that the poles were critical for their discipline.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing outrage from the athletics community and the public, who highlighted the unnecessary hurdles athletes face in India due to lack of awareness. Meena questioned what such treatment might mean for junior athletes if even a national record‑holder had to endure such harassment.

The incident has spotlighted broader challenges faced by pole vaulters and other athletes in India, who often struggle with logistical issues when transporting long and specialised gear.