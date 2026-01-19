'My Soul Hurts': Golden Boot Winner Brahim Diaz Apologises After Morocco's AFCON 2025 Final Defeat Against Senegal

Brahim Diaz | X

Morocco forward Brahim Diaz issued an emotional statement after the team's dramatic 1-0 loss to Senegal in the AFCON Morocco 2025 final which was held in Rabat. Diaz, who won the Golden Boot, said that the defeat left him heart-boken and added that he felt responsible for not being able to deliver the title at home. In a heartfelt message to fans, the 25-year-old thanked supporters for their backing throughout the tournament and promised to come back stronger.

Diaz's Statement

He said, "My soul hurts. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you all gave me, every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn't alone."

"I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all else. Yesterday I failed and I take full responsibility. I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

Diaz added that recovering from the defeat would not be easy.

He said, "It will be hard for me to recover, because this wound doesn’t heal easily… but I will try. Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered with me. I will keep going forward until one day I can give you all this love back and become a source of pride for my Moroccan people."

Chaotic Final

Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 in extra time to claim their second AFCON title in four years. The final was tense and chaotic as there was a disallowed goal, a protested penalty and a 13-minute team walk-off before the play resumed.

Morocco missed a panenka penalty in stoppage time, with Edouard Mendy making a crucial save. Reserve goalkeeper Yevhen Diouf was also seen guarding Mendy's towel from Moroccan players during the heated moments.

Senegal Lifts Trophy, Diaz Wins Golden Boot

Sadio Mane was named Best Player of the tournament and lifted the trophy after reportedly urging his teammates pre-match to "Play like men."

Despite the defeat, Diaz finished as AFCON 2025's top scorer and remains a central figure in Morocco's campaign.