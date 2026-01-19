 Little Masters Willingdon Open: Eesha Shrivastava Cruises Into Summit Clash
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Maharashtra’s Eesha Shrivastava produced a commanding display in the Girls Under-19 semifinals of the Littles Masters Willingdon Open at the Willingdon Sports Club, overcoming second seed Vyomika Khandelwal in straight games.

Controlling the match throughout, Eesha sealed an emphatic 11-9, 11-6, 11-2 win to underline her excellent form on the big stage.

Results: Boys U-13: Om Semwal bt Kunal Singh (9/16) 8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9; Dhairya Gogia (1) bt Thanuj Reddy Puli 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6.

Young Golfers Stun Field To Win Willingdon Annual Putting Competition
Girls U-13: Riyaa Dalal bt Isha Shelke 11-2, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7. Boys U-15: Dhruv Johri bt Vivek Shinde (9/16) 11-5, 11-7, 11-5. Girls U-15: Diva Parasrampuria bt Arnaa Dwivedi 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10. Boys U-17: Shreyansh Jha bt Harshal Rana (3/4) 11-4, 11-8, 11-8. Girls U-17: Diva Shah (1) bt Aarika Mishra 11-6, 11-6, 11-6; Girls U-19: Eesha Shrivastava bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-9, 11-6, 11-2.

