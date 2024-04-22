Video: RR Coach Shane Bond Hilariously Attempts To Kiss Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma During Practice Session Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash

Shane Bond attempted to kiss Rohit Sharma on cheek from behind | Credits: Mumbai Indians Instagram

Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond hilariously attempted to plant a kiss on the cheek of former Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma when they met during the practice session ahead of their IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur on Monday, April 22.

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will lock horns with each other for the second time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In their last encounter, RR emerged victorious with a six-wicket win over MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the reverse clash between the two teams, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians players were interacting with each other in the middle of the practice sessions. However, Shane Bond's attempt to kiss Rohit Sharma was one of the light-hearted moments.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their social media handles, Bond was seen walking up to Rohit and hilariously attempting to kiss on Rohit's cheek from behind. Ex-Mumbai Indians skipper reciprocated the former New Zealand bowler with handshake and hug.