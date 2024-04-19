'NEVER DISCUSSED Him In Any Interview': PBKS Co-owner Preity Zinta Rubbishes Reports Of Wanting To Rope In Rohit Sharma

Preity Zinta has rubbished the recent rumours. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta has issued a lengthy statement regarding reports of her intentions to go to any lengths to buy Rohit Sharma amid the ongoing edition of the tournament. The renowned Bollywood actress took to her official account on X and rubbished the reports along with requesting the media to avoid spreading misinformation.

Ahead of the clash between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, reports spread like wildfire about how Preity Zinta intends to Rohit Sharma and appoint as Punjab's captain, given how he brings stability to the side. As quoted by Star Sports, she had reportedly claimed:

"I will bet my life to get Rohit Sharma if he comes in mega auction. We are only missing a captain in our team who brings on some stability and champion mindset."

However, the 49-year-old has come forward to clarify it, stating that she has never discussed Rohit in any interview. With Shikhar Dhawan currently nursing an injury, the Bollywood actress reckons such misinformation looks very ugly as their focus is solely on their own team. She wrote:

"#Fakenews ! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT ! I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured , makes these articles appear in very poor taste. These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online. I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties All I want to say is that we have a great team currently & our only focus is to win games & make the most out of #IPL2024 Thank you. @PunjabKingsIPL."

Mumbai Indians sneak in a nine-run win over the Punjab Kings:

As far as the clash between PBKS and MI goes, the match took place in Mullanpur. The tourists batted well to reach 192-7, headlined by Suryakumar Yadav's 78 off 53 balls. The five-time champions also started well with the ball, taking 4 powerplay wickets.

However, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh helped PBKS claw their way back by launching an assault. The former's wicket of 61 from 28 deliveries was the turning point of the game as Mumbai prevailed eventually.