Video: Prithvi Shaw & Musheer Khan Engage In Friendly Conversation After Their Heated On-Field Clash In Ranji Trophy Warm-up Match

Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan.

Indian and Maharashtra opener Prithvi Shaw was seen exchanging smiles with Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan following the on-field altercation during the Ranji Trophy warm-up match at the MCA Stadium in Pune. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the two were having a casual conversation.

Playing against his former domestic side, Shaw was seen angrily rushing at Musheer after completing a brilliant century for Maharashtra. Having been subjected to some sledging, the right-handed batter reportedly tried to raise the bat and hold Musheer's collar. The incident had occurred after Shaw's dismissal as he perished after clobbering 181 off only 320 deliveries and sharing a massive 305-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni. Musheer had dismissed his former Mumbai teammate after the right-hander top-edged one to the leg side.

Nevertheless, both Shaw and Musheer were in a jovial mood beyond the ground, as shown in the below video:

Prithvi Shaw reportedly apologised to Musheer Khan

Several media reports have also stated that Shaw apologised to Musheer over the row. A report of The Times of India claimed as below:

"Prithvi realized his mistake and approached Musheer and apologised to him. Prithvi told him that, ‘I am like an elder brother to you.’ So all is well between the two."

The Maharashtra-born cricketer started his international career in promising fashion, blasting a hundred on Test debut in 2018, making 134 off 154 deliveries against the West Indies in Rajkot. However, teams gradually began exposing his weakness against new ball and Shaw's struggles multiplied. The youngster's lack of fitness put his career at crossroads. He hasn't donned the national colours since July 2021.

Shaw has also fallen out of favour of the IPL franchises, having last played in the high-profile tournament in 2024. The right-handed batter will hope for the tide to turn in his favour. The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season is set to commence on October 15.