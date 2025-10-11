IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal Frustrated With Shubman Gill After Being Run-Out For 175; Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal was run-out for 175. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed his frustration with Shubman Gill after missing out on a well-deserved double-ton on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Jaiswal trudged off the field after expressing his displeasure at Gill not responding to his call and slammed his head in frustration.

The dismissal occurred in the 92nd over of the innings sent down by Jayden Seales. Jaiswal, who was on 175, drove to mid-off and called quickly for a single. Although the left-handed batter came down the track quickly, Gill did not commit to it. With the throw from Tagenarine Chanderpaul almost perfect to Tevlin Imlach, he came forward and broke the stumps.

"He did not play a single bad shot" - Sitanshu Kotak on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Following Day 1 in Delhi, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak heaped praise on Jaiswal, who stayed unbeaten on 173. Kotak observed that the southpaw had picked the right bowlers and time to attack and maintained restraint when it was required. He stated, as quoted by Rev Sportz:

"The determination he showed was important. The new ball was coming on to the bat better; he did the second 50 (too) at a good pace. But I felt after 60-65 overs, the ball was not coming on as well as it should have. So, I think he took enough time; he did not play a single bad shot. He spoke about the same to me during tea time. In the last match, he felt he missed out on the beginning. So, the way he approached it [today], I think it was brilliant."

With his 7th ton, Jaiswal joined Graeme Smith as the opener with most tons before turning 23. Had the left-hander completed his double-hundred, Jaiswal would have been the youngest to muster three of them.