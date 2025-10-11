IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal On The Verge Of Double Ton As Team India Look To Bat Big

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will lead their charge as he aims to complete his double-hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-handed batter put West Indies’ bowlers to the sword and batted all day to put India in a dominant position. The home side finished the day with 318/2, with Jaiswal and Shubman Gill at the crease. B Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 87 runs and shared a partnership of 193.

West Indies have plenty of work to do heading into day two as their two breakthroughs were accounted for by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican. The tourists’ bowling attack looked as toothless as it did in the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a decent batting surface on offer, the Caribbeans must at least cash on it to make the match as competitive as possible.