 IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal On The Verge Of Double Ton As Team India Look To Bat Big
IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal On The Verge Of Double Ton As Team India Look To Bat Big

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will lead their charge as he aims to complete his double-hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-handed batter put West Indies’ bowlers to the sword and batted all day to put India in a dominant position.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will lead their charge as he aims to complete his double-hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-handed batter put West Indies’ bowlers to the sword and batted all day to put India in a dominant position. The home side finished the day with 318/2, with Jaiswal and Shubman Gill at the crease. B Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 87 runs and shared a partnership of 193.

West Indies have plenty of work to do heading into day two as their two breakthroughs were accounted for by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican. The tourists’ bowling attack looked as toothless as it did in the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a decent batting surface on offer, the Caribbeans must at least cash on it to make the match as competitive as possible.

