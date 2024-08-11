Video: Paris Crowd Cheers for Bhutan's Kinzang Lhamo As She Completes Her Race 90 Minutes After Olympic Gold Medalist In Women's Marathon

The female marathon runner Kinzang Lhamo of Bhutan received cheers and motivation from the crowd as they encouraged her to finish the race in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 11.

Kinzang Lhamo was the last to finish the marathon but it took her more than 90 minutes to reach the finishing line after the gold medalist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands. What caught the attention was her Olympic spirit and never-say-attitude as Lhamo was determined enough to complete the race rather than giving up despite being significantly behind the leaders.

However, Kinzang Lhamo was not alone as he received loud cheers and encouragement from the crowd, who wanted her to finish the race. In the video that went viral on social media, Lhamo was seen taking a slow walk due to tired before running while the crowd was seen cheering her with chants and applause. Spectators even ran alongside her behind the barriers to offer her the support as she was approaching the finishing.

In another video, Kinzang Lhamo was seen entering the home stretch of the women's marathon and the crowd gave a huge applause to the Bhutan marathoner. It's a long tradition that the runner who finished the last in the marathon often received the loudest cheers.