Paris 2024 Olympics: 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif Files Harassment Complaint Over Gender Row

Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif has filed a legal harassment complaint for being an online victim of the same during the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist's lawyer Nabil Boudi revealed that the complaint was lodged on Friday, with widespread questions coming over her gender as netizens alleged her of being a male.
More to come..
FPJ Shorts
