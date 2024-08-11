Paris 2024 Olympics: 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif Files Harassment Complaint Over Gender Row

Controversial Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif has filed a legal harassment complaint for being an online victim of the same during the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist's lawyer Nabil Boudi revealed that the complaint was lodged on Friday, with widespread questions coming over her gender as netizens alleged her of being a male.

I knew for sure that Imane Khelif was female when his fellow Algerian, IOC member Mustapha Berraf, gave his titty a little rub after a congratulatory bear hug.#XX#SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/Z9NZYZtYNS — Róisín Michaux (@RoisinMichaux) August 9, 2024

More to come..