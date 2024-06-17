 VIDEO: NZ Pacer Lockie Ferguson Bowls Best-Ever Spell In T20I History In World Cup Match vs PNG
HomeSportsVIDEO: NZ Pacer Lockie Ferguson Bowls Best-Ever Spell In T20I History In World Cup Match vs PNG

Lockie Ferguson's astounding spell of 4-4-0-3 helped New Zealand bowl PNG for 79 in T20 WC 2024 match.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Lockie Ferguson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson has become the first bowler in T20 World Cup to achieve 4 maidens in as many overs. The right-arm speedster's spell of 4-4-0-3 during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara International Stadium in Tarouba bettered Saad Bin Zafar's figures of 4-4-0-2 in T20I history.

article-image

While the spotlight was on Trent Boult and Tim Southee due to the pair bowling together for the final time in T20Is, Ferguson stole it. The 33-year-old dismissed Assad Vala, Charles Amini, and Chad Soper. The Auckland-born cricketer also had good figures against Afghanistan and West Indies with 1/28 and 2/27.

Boult and Southee also provided good support, taking 2 wickets each. Ish Sodhi, who replaced James Neesham in the line-up, also bagged a couple, while Mitchell Santer took a solitary scalp.

New Zealand need 79 runs to end their tournament with a win:

The Kiwi pacers headlined a spectacular bowling performance to skittle Papua New Guinea for 78 in the 20th over. New Zealand, who have made it to the knockouts in the last three T20 World Cups, will exit the tournament without getting out of the group stage.

Their heavy 84-run loss to Afghanistan in the opening fixture made it almost difficult to progress to the 2nd stage. The Black Caps lost to the West Indies as well, while Afghanistan's win over Papua New Guinea sealed New Zealand's exit.

