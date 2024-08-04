VIDEO: Novak Djokovic Breaks Down, Shares Emotional Hug With Daughter After Clinching Maiden Gold In Paris Olympics

The Serbian tennis star and World No.2 Novak Djokovic shared an emotional moment with her daughter after clinching gold medal in tennis men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 4.

Djokovic won his maiden Olympic medal by defeating Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final. The 37-year-old was posed with a tough challenge by Alacaraz but managed to overcome it by defeating the Spainard in two straight sets - 7-6, 7-6.

After winning the final against Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic broke down into the tears as he finally realised his dream of winning an Olympic gold medal for his country Serbia. Djokovic went to the stands and shared an emotional moment with his family. The Serbian tennis star was in tears when he hugged his daughter. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Wow - have never seen Djokovic this emotional … incredible



Sports. pic.twitter.com/rJjdDnsITP — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 4, 2024

The 24-time Grand Slam champion had an incredible run at the Paris Olympics as he clinched his Olympic gold without a losing a single set throughout the games. With his maiden gold medal in the Summer Games, Djokovic has two Olympic medals in his tally, having previously won Bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Novak Djokovic was close to winning the bronze medal but he finished fourth after losing to Japan's Kei Nishikore in the third-place match. In Rio Summer Games, Djokovic was completely heartbroken after he lost the opening round against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

Novak Djokovic joins in elusive list after winning Olympic gold

Following his maiden Olympic medal at the Paris Summer Games, Novak Djokovic has joined Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassai in elusive list of players with career golden slam.

The career golden slam is achieved when a player wins all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic medal. Djokovic has accomplished a similar feat after winning his maiden Olympic gold medal of his illustrious career. The Serbian tennis star has 24 Grand Slam titles and an Olympic medal, which completes a rare achievement in the history of tennis.

Steffi Graf is the only player till date to accomplish the feat of Calendar Golden Slam, winning all four grand slam titles and an Olympic medal in 1988.

With an Olympic gold medal in addition to his 24 Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic's legacy is further cemented as one of the greatest players in the history of tennis.