 Huge Blow For Team India! Nitish Kumar Reddy Suffers Neck Spasms, Ruled Out Of First Three IND vs AUS T20I Matches
Reddy has been recovering from a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three matches of the T20I series. Reddy has been recovering from the left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide. However, he has now developed neck spasms, further hampering his recovery and mobility.

BCCI posted a tweet which said, "Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide,complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. "

This is another huge setback for Nitish who has been struggling with fotness. Earlier this year, he had to return home midway through the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after suffering a knee injury during a gym session ahead of the fourth Test at Lord’s in London. Nitish made a strong recovery in time to feature in the home Test series against the West Indies.

Is BCCI naming replacement for Reddy?

The BCCI have not named any replacement for Reddy in the squad. In the first T20I, Shivam Dube has been included in the playing XI. Along with Dube, Axar Patel was the second all-rounder in the XI. Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Jasprit Bumrah were specialist bowling options, while the batting remained the same as that featured in the Asia Cup.

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

