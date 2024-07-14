'More Beautiful Things Than Tennis In This World But..': Djokovic's Wholesome Message To Son After Wimbledon 2024 Final Loss; Video Viral

Novak Djokovic and his son. | (Credits: Twitter)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic thanked his family even as he felt disappointed on losing the Wimbledon 2024 final in straight sets to Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. The 37-year-old star thanked his family and especially spoke to his son about his wish to pursue Tennis in the future.

The 24-time Grand-slam champion was up against the relentless Alcaraz in a rematch from the 2023 final and lost in a straight set on this occasion. Djokovic managed to win only two games in the first two set and staged a fightback in the next, but the Spainard ultimately closed the match to lift the crown.

"Thank you for bringing the smile to my face every single day"



Touching words from Novak, recognising the people who matter most 🫶#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/V6btZMtL8r — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024

The Serbian started the post-match interview by thanking his wife and stated how his children have come to love Tennis. He also promised to support his son fully should he wish to pursue Tennis in the future.

"To my wife, I love you. Thank you for supporting me and being with me here. To my wonderful children Tara and Stefan- thank you for bringing a smile to my face every single day. I keep on tearing every single year when I look at them at the closing ceremony, but it's so incredible to have them. I'm so thankful to be a father to these two little angels that love Tennis. They've started to love Tennis more and more."

"I don't know if I have the nerves to keep on going with the coaching career to my son. There are a lot of beautiful things in life, son. Tennis is not the only thing, but if you really wish to pursue it, I'll be there for you."

"He was definitely very hot today" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic heaped praise on Alcaraz for playing a complete game today and not letting his opponent in at any stage, claiming:

"He was definitely very hot today. Obviously not the result I wanted and especially in the first couple of sets, the level of Tennis was not par from my side. Credit to Carlos for playing some amazing Tennis and a complete one. He had it all today. I tried to push him and save 3 match points and extended the match a bit, but it wasn't meant to be."