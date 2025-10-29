'The Key Is To Stay Clear...': Shafali Verma Exudes Confidence Ahead Of IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Navi Mumbai

Shafali Verma | BCCI

Navi Mumbai: India’s star opener Shafali Verma exuded a quiet confidence and clarity of thought on the eve of India’s Women’s World Cup semifinal clash against Australia.

"Having rejoined the squad after a spell in domestic cricket, Shafali said she feels “in good touch” and ready to give “200 percent” in what promises to be one of the most anticipated contests of the tournament."

Shafali added that the stage of a big World Cup semifinal was not something new for her.

"It’s not something new for me,” she said, reflecting on her previous experience of knockout matches. “I’ve played semifinals before. The key is to stay clear in my head, keep trusting myself, and stay focused on my work. I’ll just keep telling myself to believe — and I’ll give 200 percent.”

The young batter also felt she was getting her rhythm back on the comeback trail.

Shafali, who was drafted back into the Indian squad following Pratika Rawal’s injury, felt she learned of her inclusion just two days earlier while playing domestic matches for Haryana.

“Of course, what happened to Pratika wasn’t good to see. No athlete wants another to get injured,” she said. “But God has given me this chance for a reason. My family was overjoyed — especially my father. It’s a big opportunity, and if I get to play, I’ll give my best.”

Having spent recent weeks playing domestic cricket, Shafali said the transition from T20s to 50-over cricket hasn’t been easy, but she feels ready.

“Switching formats is never simple,” she admitted. “But I’ve had long practice sessions over the last two days, working on playing the ball late and hitting cleanly when it’s in my range. I’m happy with how I’m batting — touch wood, it’s coming out well.”

The 21-year-old was also full of praise for the team environment and the clarity given by the coaching group.

“Everyone welcomed me so warmly — it felt really good,” she said. “The captain, coach, and even Smriti di told me to just play my natural game and not panic. I’ve been given complete freedom, and that’s very important. I’ll respect the good balls and punish the ones in my zone. I just want to keep things simple.”

With several players set to feature in their first knockout match, Shafali said the mood in the camp is calm yet focused.

“Almost everyone in the squad has played throughout the World Cup, so there’s enough experience,” she said. “The message from the team is simple — keep things uncomplicated, back your strengths, and enjoy the moment. The atmosphere is very positive.”

Asked about India’s approach against Australia, Shafali smiled and said she knows the opposition well.

“I’ve played against them many times, so I know most of their bowlers,” she said. “Australia always come hard, but we’ve prepared for that. If we don’t lose wickets early, they’ll feel the pressure. As a team, our focus is on bowling good lengths and backing our strengths. The less we panic, the better we’ll perform.”

She recalled India’s memorable semifinal win over Australia in the 2017 World Cup, expressing confidence that the current team has the capability to repeat that performance.

“Everyone knows how important this game is,” Shafali said. “It’s a knockout, so you can’t hold back — we all have to give 200 percent. Our preparations over the last few days have been excellent, and we’re ready.''