 Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Ends Lorenzo Musetti Run, Sets Up Revenge Final Against Carlos Alcaraz
Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Ends Lorenzo Musetti Run, Sets Up Revenge Final Against Carlos Alcaraz

If Novak Djokovic wins a record-extending 25th major on Sunday, he will become the oldest champion in Wimbledon history.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Novak Djokovic moved to within one win of capturing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title on Friday when he ended 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti’s dream run and set up a revenge match with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

The Serbian second seed earned a 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4 win against the 22-year-old Italian in the semifinal and will now meet Alcaraz in a blockbuster rematch of last year’s final that the Spaniard won in a five-set epic. Alcaraz had earlier reached the final with a 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in a rematch of their last year's semifinal.

In a hard-fought clash on Friday, Djokovic locked in at crucial moments, repelling Musetti’s court craft with impressive defence and consistency.

The Italian fended off three match points from 0/40, 3-5 in the third set before Djokovic saved one break point to serve out and reach his 10th Wimbledon final after two hours and 48 minutes.

If the 37-year-old Serbian wins a record-extending 25th major on Sunday, he will become the oldest champion in Wimbledon history.

Djokovic, who leads Alcaraz 3-2 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series, will be eager to avenge that defeat and draw level with Roger Federer on a record eight Wimbledon crowns.

Novak Djokovic defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in last year's Wimbledon Final

The Serbian tennis star suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz in last year's Wimbledon Final. The title clash between Djokovic and Alcaraz was a five-set thriller, which was ultimately won by the latter who clinched his second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open triumph in 2022.

Djokovic had a brilliant run in last year's Wimbledon run and was aiming at equalling Roger Federer's record of most titles at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament. However, the former World No.1 couldn't overcome Alcaraz's relentless determination and fighting spirit.

Now, Djokovic has got another chance to level the Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the Final.

