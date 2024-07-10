'Do You Have Any Other Questions?: Novak Djokovic Leaves BBC Interview Midway After Being Asked About His Reaction To Hostile Wimbledon Crowd; VIDEO

Novak Djokovic in action during 4th round against Holger Rune | Credits: Twitter

The 24-time Grand Slam champion and World No. 2 Novak Djokovic was visibly furious when the BBC journalist repeatedly asked him about his reaction to the hostile crowd after his 4th-round win against Holger Rune at Wimbledon on Monday, July 8.

Wimbledon's centre-court crowd turned hostile against Djokovic as they cheer for his opponent Rune throughout the match. During the post-match interview, Djokovic mocked the crowd whom he accused of disrespecting him throughout the match. In a video that went viral on social media, Djokovic launched a rant at the crowd by bidding a long good night to the fans.

Though presented informed the Novak Djokovic that the crowd was cheering but the legendary tennis player refused to accept it as he claimed the the public was booing him.

unreal from djokovic pic.twitter.com/epilhdWOKh — Oscar Pearson (@oscarjpearson) July 8, 2024

In an interview with BBC after advancing to the quarterfinal, Novak Djokovic was asked about the incident by the journalist and in a response, the seven-time Grand Slam champion said that the crowd had crossed the limits by displaying lack of respect towards him.

However, the BBC journalist asked him about his reaction to the crowd and Djokovic responded with visible frustration and questioned the interviewer whether he has any othe questions.

"Do you have any questions other than the crowd? Are you focused only on that or any questions about the match, or something like that? Or is it solely focused on that? This is the third question already. I said what I have to say, maybe we can speak about something else," the 37-year-old said.

Thereafter, DJokovic immediately left the interview.

Novak Djokovic to Legacy Media BBC Reporter:-



“Do you have any other questions other than the crowd?”



“This is the 3rd question already”



GOAT Novak Djokovic simply gets up and walks out after just over a minute of the BBC trying to bait him during post tennis match interview.… pic.twitter.com/lNdIabIXP0 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam triumph and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title continues as he advance to the quarterfinal, where he will take on Alex de Minaur of Australia on Wednesday. Djokovic will look reclaim Wimbledon throne after he was defeated by the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz last year.

Djokovic made his return to competitive in the ongoing Wimbledon as he was on the sidelines for over a month due to knee injury that he suffered during the 4th round win against Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open 2024. He had to later withdraw from the quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud.