 Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Guwahati
With this extraordinary innings, Laura Wolvaardt reaffirmed her status as the backbone of South African cricket, a leader who leads not just with words, but with her bat. Her 169-run masterpiece in Guwahati will be remembered as one of the defining moments of the tournament.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt once again proved why she is among the finest batters in women’s cricket, delivering a sensational knock of 169 runs off 143 balls during the ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal against England in Guwahati. Her remarkable innings, laced with 20 boundaries and 4 towering sixes, left spectators in awe and powered South Africa to a commanding total.

Wolvaardt’s innings was a perfect blend of patience, power, and precision. She anchored the innings with confidence, showcasing impeccable timing and smart shot selection. Starting cautiously to assess the conditions, the skipper gradually accelerated, finding gaps with ease and punishing loose deliveries with her trademark elegance. Every boundary she struck resonated with authority, while her ability to rotate strike kept the scoreboard ticking smoothly.

Her commanding presence at the crease frustrated the English bowlers, who struggled to find answers to her flawless technique. The captain’s knock not only provided stability but also infused immense confidence in her teammates, setting the stage for South Africa’s strong push toward the final.

Fans and cricket pundits flooded social media with praise, hailing Wolvaardt’s performance as one of the finest innings in World Cup history. Many lauded her leadership under pressure, calling her knock “a blend of class and courage.”

