 'I Think They've Got…': Australia Coach Shelley Nitschke Speaks Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Against India In Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Think They've Got…': Australia Coach Shelley Nitschke Speaks Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Against India In Navi Mumbai

'I Think They've Got…': Australia Coach Shelley Nitschke Speaks Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Against India In Navi Mumbai

Talking about Australia skipper Alyssa Healy’s availability for the match tomorrow, Shelley felt a call would be made on the morning of the game. “As for skipper, she needs to make a call on her availability tomorrow.”

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Australia coach Shelley Nitschke |

Navi Mumbai: Australia coach Shelley Nitschke felt it was a level-playing field going into the all-important ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal against India at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

“I think semifinals are anyone’s games so I don’t think we look at things as underdogs or favourites, we are looking at it as a level playing field. It promises to be an exciting match and a tough contest. If we hold our nerve in the pressure, then we should be successful.”

Talking about Australia skipper Alyssa Healy’s availability for the match tomorrow, Shelley felt a call would be made on the morning of the game.

“As for skipper, she needs to make a call on her availability tomorrow.”

FPJ Shorts
'I Think They've Got…': Australia Coach Shelley Nitschke Speaks Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Against India In Navi Mumbai
'I Think They've Got…': Australia Coach Shelley Nitschke Speaks Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Against India In Navi Mumbai
'The Key Is To Stay Clear...': Shafali Verma Exudes Confidence Ahead Of IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Navi Mumbai
'The Key Is To Stay Clear...': Shafali Verma Exudes Confidence Ahead Of IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Navi Mumbai
‘Don’t Merge Calls, Don’t Share OTPs’: Cyber Police Warn Of Rising Insurance And Call Merging Scams
‘Don’t Merge Calls, Don’t Share OTPs’: Cyber Police Warn Of Rising Insurance And Call Merging Scams
Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal
Doctor's Suicide Shameful, Shows Women Not Safe In Progressive Maharashtra: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Elaborating on Australia’s preparation for the World Cup, Shelley revealed being in India well ahead of the championship has helped them.

“We’ve been here for 6-7 weeks now. So we’ve played some good cricket for a while now and we had a good session yesterday at DY to get a hang of things and conditions and tonight as well. That’s going to be beneficial for us. We are refining and getting used to the new conditions now,” she added.

Read Also
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling...
article-image

When asked if the absence of in-form opener Pratika Rawal in the crucial semifinal clash will be a relief, Shelley replied in the negative.

“I think they’ve got a lot of depth in their team and they’ve got a great partnership between Rawal and Smriti so it mixes up things for them with her not being there. But they’ve certainly got a great deal of depth so I don’t see it as a relief. We have to be ready for whatever opening combination they put out there.”

Tahlia McGrath hasn’t had the best of tournaments and coach Shelley vouched for that and hoped she would come good.

“Yeah she has not had the tournament or the numbers that she would like to have had. Getting into the tournament she bowled really well and the bilateral series as well she had a really important partnership for us against New Zealand.

Read Also
ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Enters Record Books At 38, Dethrones Shubman Gill From Top Spot
article-image

She had to get into the captaincy role and she does that well. She’s a really calm captain and she had to do that a number of times. As far as disrupting the team, she stepped into that role really well and did a great job. She’s capable of winning games at No 7.”

Shelley also added that Australia had to devise a strategy on what could be their best XI against India, which will factor in the conditions as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Think They've Got…': Australia Coach Shelley Nitschke Speaks Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup...

'I Think They've Got…': Australia Coach Shelley Nitschke Speaks Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup...

'The Key Is To Stay Clear...': Shafali Verma Exudes Confidence Ahead Of IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's...

'The Key Is To Stay Clear...': Shafali Verma Exudes Confidence Ahead Of IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's...

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology For Outburst After Substitution During El...

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology For Outburst After Substitution During El...

Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs...

Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs...

IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Preview: A Blockbuster Contest Awaits In Navi...

IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Preview: A Blockbuster Contest Awaits In Navi...