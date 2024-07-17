 Video: Ned Leonard's Strange Dismissal By Ben Cliff During Somerset vs Yorkshire Second Eleven T20 Final
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

Somerset tailender Ned Leonard was dismissed in the most bizarre way by Yorkshire's pacer Ben Cliff during the Second Eleven T20 Final at the Wormsley Cricket Ground in Stokenchurch on Tuesday, July 16.

The dismissal took place in the penultimate over of the Somerset's batting when Leonard attempted straight drive off Ben Cliff's full-length delivery. However, the ball hit on the shoulder of Alfie Ogborne, who was standing at the non-striker's and deflected towards the same bowler.

Ben Cliff kept his eyes on the ball till the last minute to take the easy deflection catch. Alfie apologised by showing his hands to Ned Leonard in a gesture of regret. The video of the same was shared by Yorkshire Viking on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

