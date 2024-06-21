 T20 Blast 2024: Shan Masood's Run-Out Dismissal Denied By On-Field Umpire During Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match; VIDEO
Yorkshire captain Shan Masood's run-out dismissal at the non-striker's end was denied by the on-field umpire, which left Lancashire players surprised.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Shan Masood | Credits: Vitality T20 Blast Twitter

Yorkshire captain Shan Masood's run-out dismissal was denied by the on-field umpire during the Vilality T20 Blast 2024 match against Lancashire at the Headingly in Leeds on Friday, June 21.

The incident took place in the 15th over of the Yorkshire batting when Masood attempted to play unconvential shot off Lancashire pacer Jack Blatherwick's delivery. However, Shan Masood mistakenly stepped on the stumps and the bails were dislodged. Blatherwick's delivery turned out to be no-ball, but he saw the opportunity to run-out Masood at the non-striker's end after he stepped out of the crease.

Masood's batting partner Joe Root was looking for a quick single and crossed the former's midway However, the Yorkshire skipper stepped out of the crease and Jack Blatherwic dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end as Shan Masood was far from the crease. The run-out is valid even if bowler delivers a no-ball. However, the on-field umpire denied the Masood's run-out dismissal, which surprised Lancashire players who had a chat with on-field umpire.

Denying Shan Masood's run-out by the on-field umpire is within the rules of the cricket laid by Maryleborne Cricket Club (MCC). As per the law 31.7 in place, the umpire can deny the batter's run-out if a player leaves the wicket under the belief of being out.

"An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batter, not having been given out, has left the wicket under a misapprehension of being out. The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batter." the MCC law states.

