Video: Chris Wood Refuses To Run Out Matt Parkinson After Latter Gets Hit By Ball At Non-Striker's End During Vitality T20 Blast Match

Hampshire pacer Chris Wood's sportsmanship spirit was on display during the Vitality T20 Blast match against Kent at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, June 2.

Wood's incredible gesture took place in the 19th over of Kent's innings, when he bowled a low full-toss delivery to Joey Evison, who tried to hit the ground. The ball, however, struck Matt Parkinson at the non-striker's end and fell to the ground while he was out of the crease.

Chris Wood had the ball in his hand and could've easily run-out Matt Parkinson as he was out of the crease. However, the Hampshire pacer opted not to run out Parkinson and returned back to his bowling mark. Mark Parkinson managed to recover from the blow quickly and slow walked back to the non-striker's end. The video of the same was shared by Vitality T20 Blast on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Matt Parkinson is struck by the ball, and Chris Wood chooses not to run him out 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RijvNEpqWi — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 2, 2024

After opting to bat first, Kent were restricted to 165/9 in 20 overs by Hamphsire's bowling attack. Skipper Sam Billing led Kent's batting with an innings 43 off 30 balls, while Daniel Bell-Drummond played an innings of 42 off 27 balls.The middle-order batters Joe Denly (18) and Joey Evison (14) too chipped in Kent's batting.

For Hamphire, Chris Wood was the best bowler as he registered the figures of 2/19 with an economy rate of 4.80 in four wickets. James Fuller, Benny Howell and Liam Dawson picked two wickets each. Hamphire's bowling attack displayed collective effort to restrict Kent below 200.

Hamphire defeated Kent by 3 wickets

Hampshire registered a three-wicket win over Kent in the T20 Vitality Blast match. With a target of 166, Hampshire chased it down with a ball spare.

Joe Weatherley was the star performer as he played an innings of 49 off 32 balls, while James Vince and James Fuller contributed to Hamphire's run-chase with the innings of 35 and 30, respectively.

Nick Gubbins (0), Toby Albert (5), and Benny Howell (9) were dismissed cheaply. However, their lacklustre performances didn't affect overall outcome of the match.

For Kent, Joey Evison led the bowling attack as he registered the figures of 3/31 with an economy rate of 7.8 in four overs. While, Xavier Bartlett, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart and Matt Parkinson picked a wicket each.