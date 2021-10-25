'True sportsmanship': Viral picture of Kohli hugging Babar and Rizwan wins hearts across border

Indian fans across the globe expressed their disappointment with the performance of the team after India suffered a ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, fans are still hopeful that India will revive back and bring back the trophy home.

Defeating India, Pakistan won its opening match for this world cup by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

However, faces of Indian as well as Pakistani fans lit up when Virat Kohli hugged Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in a display of sportsmanship. The picture and video went viral earning applause from both sides of the border.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After suffering a ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that the Babar Azam-led side completely outplayed them in the game.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Brief Scores: India 151/7 (Virat Kohli 57, Rishabh Pant 39; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-31) vs Pakistan 152/0 (Mohammad Rizwan 79*, Babar Azam 68*; Jasprit Bumrah 0-22)

With inputs from ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:46 AM IST