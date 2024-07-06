Video: Mohammad Siraj Receives Massive Reception From Fans In Hyderabad After T20 WC 2024 Triumph

Mohammed Siraj | RCB Twitter

The Hyderabad crowd gave a grand welcome to Team India pacer Mohammad Siraj after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados' Bridgetown on June 29.

Siraj landed in Hyderabad on Friday a day after the grand T20 World Cup celebrations in Mumbai. Indian players took out an open-top bus victory parade from the National Centre of Performing Art (NCPA) to the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where the players took a victory lap of honour after they were felicitated by the BCCI in front of a massive crowd.

After the grand celebration in Mumbai, all the players headed to their respective homes and continued their celebrations with their friends and family, Siraj headed back to his home in Hyderabad and was welcomed with a massive reception from fans who waited to get a glimpse of their hero.

In a video that went viral on social media, the fans were seen surrounding Mohammed Siraj's car, cheering loudly for the Team India pacer as he made his way through the excited crowd.

THE LOVE FOR MOHAMMAD SIRAJ...!!!!⭐



- Look at the Crowds welcome World Champion Mohammad Siraj in Hyderabad. 🏆🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/XPcnw1XJ6E — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) July 5, 2024

In T20 World Cup 2024, Mohammed Siraj played only three matches and picked a wicket, Siraj was not picked in the playing XI for Super 8, Semifinal and Final as Team India went with two specialist pacers in Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit.

Team India brought home T20 World Cup trophy after 17 long years, with their first victory coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni

With T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, the Men in Blue ended 11-year ICC and 13-year World Cup titles drought.

Mohammed Siraj rested for Zimbabwe T20I series

Mohammed Siraj is among the senior players who have been given a rest by the BCCI for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. Siraj has been on the road over the last three months, playing the IPL and then flying to the USA and West Indies for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Siraj is likely to return to action for the Sri Lanka tour, which includes three T20Is as many as ODIs starting on July 7. Thereafter, Siraj is expected to play in three-match Test series against New Zealand in October, followed up with the five-match Test series against Australia in November.

Ever since making his debut for Team India in a T20I match against New Zealand in November 2017, Mohammed Siraj cemented his place in the team across all formats. Over the last few years, Siraj emerged as the all-format for Team India. He was part of the Indian team that won the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar trophy.

Mohammed Siraj is expected to be one of the key bowlers alongside Jasprit Bumrah for the Test series against New Zealand and Australia.